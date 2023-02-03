State Street Increases Position in Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 36.41MM shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW). This represents 6.09% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 32.36MM shares and 5.43% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.52% and an increase in total ownership of 0.66% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.25% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Medical Properties Trust is $15.77. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 22.25% from its latest reported closing price of $12.90.

The projected annual revenue for Medical Properties Trust is $1,574MM, a decrease of 2.37%. The projected annual EPS is $1.26, a decrease of 39.64%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1078 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medical Properties Trust. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MPW is 0.2163%, a decrease of 8.1574%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 529,534K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,209,147 shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,368,748 shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 20.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,848,351 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,678,141 shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 18.26% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 17,713,194 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,309,433 shares, representing a decrease of 14.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 27.24% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 17,504,072 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,219,924 shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 20.66% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 17,071,940 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,716,745 shares, representing an increase of 19.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Medical Properties Trust Declares $0.29 Dividend

Medical Properties Trust said on November 10, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 7, 2022 received the payment on January 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $12.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.19%, the lowest has been 4.42%, and the highest has been 11.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.32 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Medical Properties Trust Background Information

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 430 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

