State Street Increases Position in MannKind (MNKD)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.26MM shares of MannKind Corporation (MNKD). This represents 6.56% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 13.05MM shares and 5.19% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.27% and an increase in total ownership of 1.37% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.51% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for MannKind is $6.22. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 18.51% from its latest reported closing price of $5.25.

The projected annual revenue for MannKind is $175MM, an increase of 129.67%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.12.

Fund Sentiment

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in MannKind. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.80%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MNKD is 0.0526%, an increase of 2.0578%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.33% to 138,821K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 15,956,671 shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,617,355 shares, representing an increase of 52.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 70.09% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 9,100,000 shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,219,930 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,039,716 shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 13.30% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 6,449,301 shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,582,901 shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 22.60% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,457,684 shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,752,201 shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 16.66% over the last quarter.

Mannkind Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MannKind Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, its first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.