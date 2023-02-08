State Street Increases Position in Macerich (MAC)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.34MM shares of Macerich Co (MAC). This represents 6.21% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 11.42MM shares and 5.36% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.82% and an increase in total ownership of 0.85% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.17% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Macerich is $12.62. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.17% from its latest reported closing price of $13.31.

The projected annual revenue for Macerich is $838MM, a decrease of 0.77%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.09.

Fund Sentiment

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macerich. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 6.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MAC is 0.1014%, an increase of 4.8905%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.37% to 209,805K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Smead Capital Management holds 18,116,435 shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,377,057 shares, representing an increase of 20.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 16.79% over the last quarter.

SMVLX - Smead Value Fund Investor Class Shares holds 17,789,366 shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,763,861 shares, representing an increase of 22.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 48.97% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,731,775 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,772,059 shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 25.81% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,264,648 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,172,367 shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 6,164,260 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,466,763 shares, representing a decrease of 21.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 22.42% over the last quarter.

Macerich Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast and in Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned CDP A List status for five years and achieved the GRESB Green Star rating in the North American Retail Sector for six consecutive years, 2015-2020.

