State Street Increases Position in LTC Properties (LTC)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.71MM shares of LTC Properties Inc (LTC). This represents 9.16% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.78MM shares and 7.06% of the company, an increase in shares of 33.46% and an increase in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.20% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for LTC Properties is $39.20. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 6.20% from its latest reported closing price of $36.91.

The projected annual revenue for LTC Properties is $134MM, a decrease of 18.65%. The projected annual EPS is $1.82, a decrease of 23.80%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in LTC Properties. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.30%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LTC is 0.1151%, a decrease of 8.8462%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 32,623K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,964,332 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,754,989 shares, representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTC by 6.53% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,789,537 shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810,023 shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTC by 9.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,195,932 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172,381 shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTC by 3.73% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,028,525 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990,136 shares, representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTC by 5.67% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,011,056 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990,211 shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTC by 85.35% over the last quarter.

LTC Properties Declares $0.19 Dividend

LTC Properties said on January 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.19 per share ($2.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 20, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $36.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.18%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.75%, the lowest has been 4.33%, and the highest has been 8.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.73 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.97. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

LTC Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

