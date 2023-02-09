State Street Increases Position in Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.13MM shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG). This represents 13.67% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.70MM shares and 8.02% of the company, an increase in shares of 69.39% and an increase in total ownership of 5.65% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.65% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Leggett & Platt is $32.30. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.65% from its latest reported closing price of $34.60.

The projected annual revenue for Leggett & Platt is $5,184MM, an increase of 0.72%. The projected annual EPS is $2.24, a decrease of 15.88%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 731 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leggett & Platt. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEG is 0.16%, a decrease of 2.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.36% to 100,693K shares. The put/call ratio of LEG is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 10,169K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,707K shares, representing a decrease of 15.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 14.82% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,366K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,102K shares, representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 4.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,913K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,944K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 0.65% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,875K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,825K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 2.18% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,367K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,369K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Leggett & Platt Declares $0.44 Dividend

On November 18, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $34.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.09%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.99%, the lowest has been 2.90%, and the highest has been 7.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Leggett & Platt Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Leggett & Platt is an American diversified manufacturer that designs and produces various engineered components and products that can be found in homes and automobiles. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.