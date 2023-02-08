State Street Increases Position in Lancaster Colony (LANC)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.74MM shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC). This represents 6.31% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.57MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.84% and an increase in total ownership of 0.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.25% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lancaster Colony is $214.71. The forecasts range from a low of $208.06 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.25% from its latest reported closing price of $184.70.

The projected annual revenue for Lancaster Colony is $1,856MM, an increase of 5.52%. The projected annual EPS is $6.30, an increase of 69.69%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lancaster Colony. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 7.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LANC is 0.1752%, an increase of 16.0567%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 19,837K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 1,491,678 shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152,381 shares, representing an increase of 22.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 54.19% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 868,808 shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 983,138 shares, representing a decrease of 13.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 8.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 580,879 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 567,327 shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 24.55% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 578,599 shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 568,243 shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 19.41% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 576,519 shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546,110 shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 33.30% over the last quarter.

Lancaster Colony Declares $0.85 Dividend

Lancaster Colony said on November 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share ($3.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 2, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

At the current share price of $184.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.84%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.79%, the lowest has been 1.33%, and the highest has been 2.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.92. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Lancaster Colony Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets.

