State Street Increases Position in Kura Oncology (KURA)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.45MM shares of Kura Oncology Inc (KURA). This represents 6.65% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.38MM shares and 5.08% of the company, an increase in shares of 31.62% and an increase in total ownership of 1.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 139.55% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kura Oncology is $32.87. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 139.55% from its latest reported closing price of $13.72.

The projected annual revenue for Kura Oncology is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-2.50.

Fund Sentiment

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kura Oncology. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KURA is 0.1834%, a decrease of 30.6556%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.09% to 79,068K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 6,638,371 shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 4,063,128 shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,017,000 shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 17.69% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,525,000 shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,800,000 shares, representing a decrease of 36.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 48.83% over the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 3,476,105 shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,257,296 shares, representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 15.87% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,203,783 shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tipifarnib, is a potent, selective and orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase in-licensed from Janssen. Previously, tipifarnib was studied in more than 5,000 cancer patients and showed compelling and durable anti-cancer activity in certain patient subsets; however, no molecular mechanism of action had been determined that could explain its clinical activity across a range of solid tumor and hematologic indications. Leveraging advances in next generation sequencing as well as emerging information about cancer genetics and tumor biology, the Company is seeking to identify those patients most likely to benefit from tipifarnib. In addition to Breakthrough Therapy Designation, tipifarnib has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the treatment of patients with HRAS mutant HNSCC. In addition to HNSCC, tipifarnib has demonstrated encouraging clinical activity in a number of additional genetically defined tumor types. Kura has received multiple issued patents for tipifarnib, providing patent exclusivity in the U.S. and foreign countries. About Kura Oncology

