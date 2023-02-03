State Street Increases Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.42MM shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG). This represents 6.13% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 11.48MM shares and 5.24% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.91% and an increase in total ownership of 0.89% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.58% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kite Realty Group Trust is $25.60. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 13.58% from its latest reported closing price of $22.54.

The projected annual revenue for Kite Realty Group Trust is $819MM, an increase of 7.77%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.20.

Fund Sentiment

There are 671 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kite Realty Group Trust. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KRG is 0.3335%, an increase of 12.6125%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.94% to 260,248K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 19,750,124 shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,817,056 shares, representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 13.81% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,944,493 shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,042,731 shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 17.75% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 9,651,335 shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,943,429 shares, representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 56.39% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 7,200,903 shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,082,621 shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 15.35% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 6,858,174 shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,637,924 shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 86.64% over the last quarter.

Kite Realty Group Trust Declares $0.24 Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust said on November 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 5, 2023 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $22.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.26%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.77%, the lowest has been 1.38%, and the highest has been 16.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.03 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.92. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.24%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Background Information

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged primarily in the ownership and operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of high-quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in select markets in the United States.

