State Street Increases Position in Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 142.37MM shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI). This represents 6.33% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 139.75MM shares and 6.16% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.87% and an increase in total ownership of 0.17% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.45% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kinder Morgan is $20.56. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 12.45% from its latest reported closing price of $18.28.

The projected annual revenue for Kinder Morgan is $19,706MM, an increase of 2.64%. The projected annual EPS is $1.13, an increase of 0.01%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinder Morgan. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.24%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KMI is 0.4508%, an increase of 3.3748%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 1,504,959K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 57,923,621 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,492,373 shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 6.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57,067,261 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,107,240 shares, representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 1.74% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 53,752,428 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,323,758 shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 73.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,944,444 shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,166,433 shares, representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 38,827,948 shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,669,551 shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Kinder Morgan Declares $0.28 Dividend

Kinder Morgan said on January 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.11 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $18.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.07%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.76%, the lowest has been 2.89%, and the highest has been 9.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.22 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.98. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Kinder Morgan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 147 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.