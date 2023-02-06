State Street Increases Position in Kimco Realty (KIM)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 45.29MM shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM). This represents 7.32% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 37.10MM shares and 6.02% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.09% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.24% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kimco Realty is $24.39. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 8.24% from its latest reported closing price of $22.53.

The projected annual revenue for Kimco Realty is $1,750MM, an increase of 2.19%. The projected annual EPS is $0.71, an increase of 86.49%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimco Realty. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KIM is 0.2857%, an increase of 1.0997%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 671,157K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 39,900,736 shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,827,163 shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 8.98% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,021,246 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,280,120 shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 15.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 26,904,091 shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,364,727 shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 2.04% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 24,789,744 shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,015,969 shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 10.91% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 22,870,809 shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,506,259 shares, representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 89.26% over the last quarter.

Kimco Realty Declares $0.23 Dividend

Kimco Realty said on October 27, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 8, 2022 received the payment on December 23, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $22.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.21%, the lowest has been 2.63%, and the highest has been 13.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.04 (n=220).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.18%.

Kimco Realty Background Information

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years.

