State Street Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.27MM shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB). This represents 5.71% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.88MM shares and 5.31% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.81% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.44% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kimberly-Clark is $133.15. The forecasts range from a low of $104.03 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.44% from its latest reported closing price of $131.26.

The projected annual revenue for Kimberly-Clark is $20,309MM, an increase of 0.66%. The projected annual EPS is $6.40, an increase of 11.62%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimberly-Clark. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.38%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KMB is 0.3124%, a decrease of 2.7952%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 466,782K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 54,242,353 shares representing 16.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GTDDX - INVESCO Developing Markets Fund holds 21,447,492 shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,678,092 shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 15.40% over the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 20,747,795 shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,959,695 shares, representing an increase of 13.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 30.20% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 20,009,900 shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,012,400 shares, representing a decrease of 15.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 4.13% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 12,496,975 shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,536,275 shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 24.72% over the last quarter.

Kimberly-Clark Declares $1.18 Dividend

Kimberly-Clark said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share ($4.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on April 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.16 per share.

At the current share price of $131.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.36%, the lowest has been 2.71%, and the highest has been 4.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Kimberly-Clark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, it creates products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Its portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. It uses sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come.

