State Street Increases Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 31.47MM shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO). This represents 12.61% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 11, 2022 they reported 23.27MM shares and 10.49% of the company, an increase in shares of 35.26% and an increase in total ownership of 2.12% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.09% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals is $2.38. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 42.09% from its latest reported closing price of $1.68.

The projected annual revenue for Inovio Pharmaceuticals is $2MM, a decrease of 81.13%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INO is 0.03%, an increase of 9.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.05% to 124,101K shares. The put/call ratio of INO is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 20,285K shares representing 8.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,508K shares, representing a decrease of 35.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INO by 26.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,841K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,754K shares, representing an increase of 13.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INO by 20.66% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 7,551K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,998K shares, representing an increase of 20.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INO by 27.88% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,403K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,092K shares, representing an increase of 5.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INO by 14.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,600K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,964K shares, representing an increase of 13.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INO by 19.84% over the last quarter.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on rapidly bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV. INOVIO is the first and only company to have clinically demonstrated that a DNA medicine can be delivered directly into cells in the body via a proprietary smart device to produce a robust and tolerable immune response. INOVIO's lead immunotherapy candidate, VGX-3100, currently in Phase 3 trials for precancerous cervical dysplasia, cleared high-risk HPV-16 and/or HPV-18 in a Phase 2b clinical trial. High-risk HPV is responsible for 70% of cervical cancer, 91% of anal cancer, and 69% of vulvar cancer. Also in development are programs targeting HPV-related cancers and a rare HPV-related disease, recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP); non-HPV-related cancers glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and prostate cancer; as well as infectious disease DNA vaccine development programs in coronaviruses associated with COVID-19 diseases and MERS, Lassa fever, Ebola, and HIV. Partners and collaborators include Advaccine, ApolloBio Corporation, AstraZeneca, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)/Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND)/Department of Defense (DoD), HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute (IVI), Kaneka Eurogentec, Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Ology Bioservices, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron, Richter-Helm BioLogics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, University of Pennsylvania, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. INOVIO also is a proud recipient of 2020 Women on Boards 'W' designation recognizing companies with more than 20% women on their board of directors.

