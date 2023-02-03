State Street Increases Position in Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.57MM shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.28MM shares and 5.34% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.48% and an increase in total ownership of 0.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.10% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Innovative Industrial Properties is $159.97. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $205.80. The average price target represents an increase of 69.10% from its latest reported closing price of $94.60.

The projected annual revenue for Innovative Industrial Properties is $301MM, an increase of 13.82%. The projected annual EPS is $5.84, an increase of 10.32%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 626 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innovative Industrial Properties. This is a decrease of 64 owner(s) or 9.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IIPR is 0.2944%, an increase of 13.5380%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 23,610K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,044,825 shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,951,996 shares, representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 14.36% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 1,950,000 shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,557,518 shares, representing an increase of 20.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 5.10% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,268,509 shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175,324 shares, representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 45.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 826,442 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 822,686 shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 15.65% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 710,277 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 706,973 shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 15.61% over the last quarter.

Innovative Industrial Properties Declares $1.80 Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties said on December 15, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.80 per share ($7.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.80 per share.

At the current share price of $94.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.61%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.71%, the lowest has been 1.79%, and the highest has been 8.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.56 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Innovative Industrial Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

