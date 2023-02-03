State Street Increases Position in Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.37MM shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT). This represents 5.97% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 5.55MM shares and 2.71% of the company, an increase in shares of 140.93% and an increase in total ownership of 3.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.42% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Independence Realty Trust is $21.89. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 12.42% from its latest reported closing price of $19.47.

The projected annual revenue for Independence Realty Trust is $677MM, an increase of 25.34%. The projected annual EPS is $0.29, a decrease of 48.49%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1024 funds or institutions reporting positions in Independence Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 62 owner(s) or 5.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IRT is 0.2399%, a decrease of 18.9403%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.77% to 253,886K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,414,864 shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,120,713 shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRT by 16.01% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12,663,150 shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,940,199 shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRT by 12.62% over the last quarter.

Long Pond Capital holds 10,240,518 shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,958,483 shares, representing an increase of 61.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRT by 146.85% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,027,812 shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,135,364 shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRT by 10.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,042,657 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,827,332 shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRT by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Independence Realty Trust Declares $0.14 Dividend

Independence Realty Trust said on December 12, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $19.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.73%, the lowest has been 1.72%, and the highest has been 9.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.09 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.22%.

Independence Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Independence Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Dallas, Louisville, Memphis, Raleigh and Tampa. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.