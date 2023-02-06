State Street Increases Position in Host Hotels and Resorts (HST)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 48.04MM shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST). This represents 6.72% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 46.22MM shares and 6.47% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.94% and an increase in total ownership of 0.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.04% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Host Hotels and Resorts is $21.37. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.04% from its latest reported closing price of $19.07.

The projected annual revenue for Host Hotels and Resorts is $5,246MM, an increase of 13.06%. The projected annual EPS is $0.94, a decrease of 16.61%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Host Hotels and Resorts. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 3.43%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HST is 0.2903%, an increase of 7.9380%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 842,733K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 49,273,450 shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,412,653 shares, representing a decrease of 6.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HST by 8.45% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,409,908 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,750,347 shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HST by 26.33% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 25,400,054 shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,812,890 shares, representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 84.12% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 24,280,749 shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,466,803 shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 23,787,360 shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,500,742 shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HST by 1.36% over the last quarter.

Host Hotels and Resorts Declares $0.12 Dividend

Host Hotels and Resorts said on December 15, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $19.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.12%, the lowest has been 0.57%, and the highest has been 8.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.69 (n=156).

The current dividend yield is 0.95 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.44%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Background Information



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an American real estate investment trust that invests in hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures.

