State Street Increases Position in Highwoods Properties (HIW)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.50MM shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW). This represents 6.18% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.56MM shares and 5.33% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.82% and an increase in total ownership of 0.85% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.65% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Highwoods Properties is $32.23. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 4.65% from its latest reported closing price of $30.80.

The projected annual revenue for Highwoods Properties is $852MM, an increase of 3.71%. The projected annual EPS is $1.12, a decrease of 53.80%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 723 funds or institutions reporting positions in Highwoods Properties. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 3.47%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HIW is 0.2088%, a decrease of 5.2130%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 119,777K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 17,239,625 shares representing 16.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,763,758 shares, representing an increase of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 1.80% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,782,298 shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,810,987 shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 5.00% over the last quarter.

CSRSX - Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Class L holds 4,171,233 shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,786,007 shares, representing an increase of 9.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 12.78% over the last quarter.

CSRIX - Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares holds 3,861,323 shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,340,741 shares, representing an increase of 13.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 0.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,139,013 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,088,788 shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 16.47% over the last quarter.

Highwoods Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.