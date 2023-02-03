State Street Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 72.54MM shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE). This represents 5.66% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 69.85MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.84% and an increase in total ownership of 0.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.61% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise is $17.82. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.61% from its latest reported closing price of $16.41.

The projected annual revenue for Hewlett Packard Enterprise is $29,409MM, an increase of 3.20%. The projected annual EPS is $2.04, an increase of 206.23%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1555 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.40%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HPE is 0.1863%, a decrease of 2.7538%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.18% to 1,192,776K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 64,414,372 shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103,549,949 shares, representing a decrease of 60.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 38.48% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 50,623,795 shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,373,518 shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 47,306,096 shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,923,633 shares, representing a decrease of 13.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 14.20% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 44,036,149 shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,214,349 shares, representing a decrease of 61.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 39.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,044,722 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,304,888 shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 4.00% over the last quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Declares $0.12 Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise said on November 29, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 13, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $16.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.36%, the lowest has been 1.57%, and the highest has been 6.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is an American multinational information technology company. It is a business-focused organization which works in servers, storage, networking, containerization software and consulting and support. Additionally, the company invests in communications and media solutions.

