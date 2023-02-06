State Street Increases Position in Halliburton (HAL)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.22MM shares of Halliburton Company (HAL). This represents 6.63% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 57.67MM shares and 6.44% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.42% and an increase in total ownership of 0.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.28% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Halliburton is $47.94. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 24.28% from its latest reported closing price of $38.57.

The projected annual revenue for Halliburton is $23,834MM, an increase of 17.43%. The projected annual EPS is $2.96, an increase of 70.45%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1679 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halliburton. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 2.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HAL is 0.3018%, a decrease of 1.1150%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 875,883K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 63,517,044 shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,362,811 shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 16.83% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 29,136,350 shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 26,496,799 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,205,215 shares, representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 16.87% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 25,242,016 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,265,824 shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 27.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,327,610 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,900,063 shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 16.70% over the last quarter.

Halliburton Declares $0.16 Dividend

Halliburton said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $38.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.66%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.10%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 13.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.87 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

Halliburton Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 40,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir - from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset.

