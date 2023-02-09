State Street Increases Position in Green Plains (GPRE)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.36MM shares of Green Plains Inc (GPRE). This represents 7.35% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.17MM shares and 5.91% of the company, an increase in shares of 37.54% and an increase in total ownership of 1.44% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.62% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Green Plains is $45.90. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.62% from its latest reported closing price of $36.54.

The projected annual revenue for Green Plains is $3,415MM, a decrease of 6.77%. The projected annual EPS is $1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Plains. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPRE is 0.27%, an increase of 3.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.02% to 76,460K shares. The put/call ratio of GPRE is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ancora Advisors holds 4,117K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,034K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 19.82% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,919K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,666K shares, representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 72.21% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,276K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,747K shares, representing an increase of 16.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 29.47% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,939K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,543K shares, representing an increase of 13.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 2,773K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,322K shares, representing an increase of 16.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 36.11% over the last quarter.

Green Plains Declares $0.12 Dividend

On May 8, 2019 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2019 received the payment on June 14, 2019. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $36.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.24%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 3.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.74 (n=109).

The current dividend yield is 1.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Green Plains Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Green Plains Inc. is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP.

