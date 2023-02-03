State Street Increases Position in Global Net Lease (GNL)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.87MM shares of Global Net Lease Inc (GNL). This represents 6.62% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.80MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.38% and an increase in total ownership of 1.02% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.06% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Net Lease is $17.34. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 15.06% from its latest reported closing price of $15.07.

The projected annual revenue for Global Net Lease is $421MM, an increase of 7.47%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.06.

Fund Sentiment

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Net Lease. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GNL is 0.1260%, a decrease of 14.4593%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 79,454K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,581,837 shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,234,833 shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNL by 20.00% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,696,486 shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,762,010 shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNL by 3.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,128,162 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,080,912 shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNL by 20.40% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,636,130 shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,600,878 shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNL by 20.51% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,286,704 shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,410,958 shares, representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNL by 22.74% over the last quarter.

Global Net Lease Declares $0.40 Dividend

Global Net Lease said on January 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 12, 2023 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $15.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.62%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.74%, the lowest has been 8.01%, and the highest has been 18.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.45 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 7.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

Global Net Lease Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Net Lease, Inc. focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

