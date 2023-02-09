State Street Increases Position in Gevo (GEVO)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 26.22MM shares of Gevo Inc (GEVO). This represents 11.05% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 18.66MM shares and 9.25% of the company, an increase in shares of 40.47% and an increase in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 242.70% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gevo is $7.03. The forecasts range from a low of $2.27 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 242.70% from its latest reported closing price of $2.05.

The projected annual revenue for Gevo is $14MM, an increase of 1,491.42%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gevo. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEVO is 0.03%, a decrease of 56.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.06% to 115,062K shares. The put/call ratio of GEVO is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 21,641K shares representing 9.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,370K shares, representing a decrease of 44.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEVO by 27.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,639K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,624K shares, representing an increase of 15.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEVO by 19.38% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,673K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,135K shares, representing an increase of 9.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEVO by 13.88% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 4,519K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,173K shares, representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEVO by 5.66% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,501K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,744K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEVO by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Gevo Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Gevo's mission is to transform renewable energy and carbon into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons. These liquid hydrocarbons can be used for drop-in transportation fuels such as gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel, that when burned have potential to yield net-zero greenhouse gas emissions when measured across the full lifecycle of the products. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials, and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle). Gevo's products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo's technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo's ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented, technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel, and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business.

