State Street Increases Position in Geron (GERN)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.71MM shares of Geron Corporation (GERN). This represents 5.17% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 22, 2016 they reported 4.72MM shares and 3.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 317.91% and an increase in total ownership of 2.17% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.85% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Geron is $5.44. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 64.85% from its latest reported closing price of $3.30.

The projected annual revenue for Geron is $2MM, an increase of 47.36%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.44.

Fund Sentiment

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geron. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 8.74%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GERN is 0.0966%, an increase of 12.9149%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 195,823K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 30,126,299 shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 16,318,681 shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 15,238,095 shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 12,115,926 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,096,342 shares, representing a decrease of 24.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GERN by 14.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,126,699 shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,873,146 shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GERN by 61.04% over the last quarter.

Geron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The Company currently is conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials: IMerge in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and IMpactMF in refractory myelofibrosis.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.