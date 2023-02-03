State Street Increases Position in G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.18MM shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX). This represents 0.36% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 11, 2022 they reported 0.14MM shares and 0.33% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.39% and an increase in total ownership of 0.03% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 272.38% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for G1 Therapeutics is $30.16. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 272.38% from its latest reported closing price of $8.10.

The projected annual revenue for G1 Therapeutics is $67MM, an increase of 42.26%. The projected annual EPS is $-3.06.

Fund Sentiment

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in G1 Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 87 owner(s) or 34.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GTHX is 0.0781%, an increase of 166.3553%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.48% to 25,327K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,809,444 shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,935,332 shares, representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTHX by 62.48% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,043,773 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,129,449 shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTHX by 150.14% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 1,501,891 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

OGGFX - JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 1,225,454 shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264,200 shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTHX by 152.71% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,172,496 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728,120 shares, representing an increase of 37.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTHX by 288.07% over the last quarter.

G1 Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company's first commercial product, COSELA™ (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline evaluating targeted cancer therapies in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

