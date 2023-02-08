State Street Increases Position in Fuller (FUL)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.58MM shares of Fuller (H.B.) Co. (FUL). This represents 6.72% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.09MM shares and 5.89% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.67% and an increase in total ownership of 0.83% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.95% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fuller is $81.26. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 10.95% from its latest reported closing price of $73.24.

The projected annual revenue for Fuller is $3,982MM, an increase of 6.21%. The projected annual EPS is $4.68, an increase of 39.01%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuller. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.95%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FUL is 0.2496%, a decrease of 0.4947%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 62,860K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,889,551 shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,702,504 shares, representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Marquard & Bahls holds 2,639,686 shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mairs & Power holds 2,588,675 shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,550,675 shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,792,200 shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,692,843 shares, representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 12.85% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,693,037 shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,513,975 shares, representing an increase of 10.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 17.97% over the last quarter.

Fuller Declares $0.19 Dividend

Fuller said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 will receive the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $73.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.04%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.24%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 2.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

H.B. Fuller Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2019 net revenue of approximately $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, health and beauty, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.