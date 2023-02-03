State Street Increases Position in Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.81MM shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT). This represents 5.74% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.19MM shares and 5.41% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.96% and an increase in total ownership of 0.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.17% Downside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Four Corners Property Trust is $28.39. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.17% from its latest reported closing price of $29.02.

The projected annual revenue for Four Corners Property Trust is $247MM, an increase of 13.26%. The projected annual EPS is $1.15, a decrease of 6.25%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Four Corners Property Trust. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.18%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FCPT is 0.1934%, a decrease of 0.5212%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.15% to 95,593K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,948,289 shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,608,355 shares, representing an increase of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,616,914 shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,712,173 shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 31.10% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,642,886 shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,685,827 shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 4.32% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,914,700 shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,499,923 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,446,629 shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 90.86% over the last quarter.

Four Corners Property Trust Declares $0.34 Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust said on November 14, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $29.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.65%, the lowest has been 3.80%, and the highest has been 8.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Four Corners Property Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

