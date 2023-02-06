State Street Increases Position in FirstEnergy (FE)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 44.09MM shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (FE). This represents 7.71% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 40.51MM shares and 7.44% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.85% and an increase in total ownership of 0.27% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.71% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for FirstEnergy is $43.75. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 10.71% from its latest reported closing price of $39.52.

The projected annual revenue for FirstEnergy is $12,298MM, an increase of 4.64%. The projected annual EPS is $2.58, an increase of 17.79%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1449 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstEnergy. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 2.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FE is 0.2931%, a decrease of 1.3999%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 539,589K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group holds 28,832,099 shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Icahn Carl C holds 18,967,757 shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 16,859,588 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,634,525 shares, representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FE by 90.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,189,945 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,971,335 shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FE by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,877,738 shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,561,948 shares, representing an increase of 16.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FE by 33.15% over the last quarter.

FirstEnergy Declares $0.39 Dividend

FirstEnergy said on December 13, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

At the current share price of $39.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.95%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.02%, the lowest has been 3.03%, and the highest has been 5.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Firstenergy Background Information

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its ten electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

