State Street Increases Position in First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.24MM shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR). This represents 5.48% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 5.50MM shares and 4.26% of the company, an increase in shares of 31.60% and an increase in total ownership of 1.22% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.02% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Industrial Realty Trust is $57.63. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.02% from its latest reported closing price of $53.35.

The projected annual revenue for First Industrial Realty Trust is $604MM, an increase of 17.01%. The projected annual EPS is $1.28, a decrease of 56.78%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 820 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Industrial Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.36%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FR is 0.3242%, an increase of 1.2873%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.91% to 151,171K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 9,782,284 shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,834,597 shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 48.03% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,985,107 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,044,572 shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FR by 9.32% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 4,996,269 shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271,859 shares, representing an increase of 94.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FR by 1,989.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,958,365 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,881,056 shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FR by 0.34% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,859,403 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,795,851 shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 3.57% over the last quarter.

First Industrial Realty Trust Background Information

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, its local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, the company owns and has under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2020.

