State Street Increases Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.20MM shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT). This represents 12.56% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 7.47MM shares and 9.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 36.60% and an increase in total ownership of 2.96% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.17% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Federal Realty Investment Trust is $118.11. The forecasts range from a low of $104.03 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.17% from its latest reported closing price of $109.19.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Realty Investment Trust is $1,130MM, an increase of 5.18%. The projected annual EPS is $2.60, a decrease of 45.09%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 929 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Realty Investment Trust. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRT is 0.21%, an increase of 17.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.22% to 90,872K shares. The put/call ratio of FRT is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Norges Bank holds 7,213K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,854K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,143K shares, representing an increase of 29.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 40.30% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 3,389K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,528K shares, representing an increase of 25.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 28.82% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,347K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,648K shares, representing a decrease of 9.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 10.99% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 3,265K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,663K shares, representing an increase of 18.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 38.74% over the last quarter.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Declares $1.08 Dividend

On November 3, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share ($4.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.08 per share.

At the current share price of $109.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.83%, the lowest has been 2.92%, and the highest has been 6.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.91. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Federal Realty Investment Trust. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 101 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 23 million square feet, and approximately 2,900 residential units.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

