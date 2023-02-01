State Street Increases Position in Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.86MM shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS). This represents 9.05% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.92MM shares and 7.56% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.08% and an increase in total ownership of 1.49% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.70% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Essex Property Trust is $243.49. The forecasts range from a low of $196.95 to a high of $305.55. The average price target represents an increase of 7.70% from its latest reported closing price of $226.07.

The projected annual revenue for Essex Property Trust is $1,702MM, an increase of 3.91%. The projected annual EPS is $5.85, an increase of 5.92%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essex Property Trust. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 2.10%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ESS is 0.3519%, a decrease of 0.1518%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.22% to 70,313K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 2,992,825 shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,008,123 shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 1.01% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,962,394 shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,993,826 shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 7.58% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 2,239,102 shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,879,490 shares, representing a decrease of 28.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 17.96% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,046,993 shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,946,048 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,922,947 shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 2.29% over the last quarter.

Essex Property Trust Declares $2.20 Dividend

Essex Property Trust said on December 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.20 per share ($8.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $2.20 per share.

At the current share price of $226.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.89%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.04%, the lowest has been 2.35%, and the highest has been 4.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.71 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Essex Property Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ('Essex'), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ('REIT') that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

