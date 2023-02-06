State Street Increases Position in Essential Utilities (WTRG)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.80MM shares of Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG). This represents 5.64% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 12.92MM shares and 5.11% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.62% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Essential Utilities is $56.10. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 19.62% from its latest reported closing price of $46.90.

The projected annual revenue for Essential Utilities is $2,231MM, an increase of 5.32%. The projected annual EPS is $1.93, an increase of 8.57%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essential Utilities. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 3.56%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WTRG is 0.2442%, a decrease of 2.0489%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 204,894K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 21,661,095 shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,011,237 shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,941,973 shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTRG by 4.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,968,970 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,608,358 shares, representing an increase of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTRG by 4.35% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,990,959 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,956,492 shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTRG by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 5,816,504 shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,789,236 shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTRG by 48.75% over the last quarter.

Essential Utilities Declares $0.29 Dividend

Essential Utilities said on December 7, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.15 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $46.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.45%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.28%, the lowest has been 1.74%, and the highest has been 2.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Essential Utilities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.