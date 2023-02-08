State Street Increases Position in Equity Residential (EQR)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.81MM shares of Equity Residential (EQR). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 23.38MM shares and 6.23% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.85% and an increase in total ownership of 0.07% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.06% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Equity Residential is $69.31. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.06% from its latest reported closing price of $64.74.

The projected annual revenue for Equity Residential is $2,909MM, an increase of 8.52%. The projected annual EPS is $1.61, a decrease of 47.02%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equity Residential. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 1.98%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EQR is 0.4435%, an increase of 0.6739%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.14% to 375,872K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Norges Bank holds 30,158,685 shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,437,967 shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,410,214 shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 46.07% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,598,351 shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,778,470 shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,812,865 shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,113,535 shares, representing a decrease of 10.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 77.56% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 11,846,409 shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,119,742 shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Equity Residential Declares $0.62 Dividend

Equity Residential said on September 15, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 23, 2022 received the payment on October 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $64.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.86%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.33%, the lowest has been 2.56%, and the highest has been 4.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.98 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.83. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Equity Residential Properties Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 77,889 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

