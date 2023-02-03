State Street Increases Position in Equinix (EQIX)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.09MM shares of Equinix Inc (EQIX). This represents 6.58% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.95MM shares and 5.49% of the company, an increase in shares of 23.13% and an increase in total ownership of 1.09% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.54% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Equinix is $772.14. The forecasts range from a low of $596.91 to a high of $930.30. The average price target represents an increase of 2.54% from its latest reported closing price of $752.98.

The projected annual revenue for Equinix is $8,124MM, an increase of 22.90%. The projected annual EPS is $9.13, an increase of 18.82%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1937 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equinix. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EQIX is 0.7473%, a decrease of 1.6217%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.00% to 100,551K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,127,223 shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,160,539 shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,641,242 shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,284,405 shares, representing an increase of 37.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 48.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,717,185 shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,680,868 shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 8.53% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,064,615 shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,014,750 shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 8.26% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 2,059,861 shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206,336 shares, representing a decrease of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQIX by 7.92% over the last quarter.

Equinix Declares $3.10 Dividend

Equinix said on November 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $3.10 per share ($12.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 15, 2022 received the payment on December 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $3.10 per share.

At the current share price of $752.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.81%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 2.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Equinix Background Information

Equinix is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

