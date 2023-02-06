State Street Increases Position in EQT (EQT)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 26.18MM shares of EQT Corporation (EQT). This represents 7.13% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 13.44MM shares and 4.82% of the company, an increase in shares of 94.82% and an increase in total ownership of 2.31% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.36% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for EQT is $57.63. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 84.36% from its latest reported closing price of $31.26.

The projected annual revenue for EQT is $10,848MM, a decrease of 5.58%. The projected annual EPS is $9.98, an increase of 101.17%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1303 funds or institutions reporting positions in EQT. This is an increase of 157 owner(s) or 13.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EQT is 0.5290%, a decrease of 4.2062%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 412,886K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 19,572,197 shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,143,471 shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 21.64% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 13,807,043 shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,453,124 shares, representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 46.21% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 12,574,000 shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,275,000 shares, representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 20.70% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 11,472,576 shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,722,172 shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 37.14% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 10,810,942 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,485,138 shares, representing an increase of 21.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 51.68% over the last quarter.

EQT Declares $0.15 Dividend

EQT said on October 20, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 8, 2022 received the payment on December 1, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $31.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.92%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.00%, the lowest has been 0.39%, and the highest has been 2.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=147).

The current dividend yield is 1.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

EQT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. The company is dedicated to responsibly developing its world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for its stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, EQT seeks to continuously improve the way it produces environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. The company has a longstanding commitment to the safety of its employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of the overall environmental footprint. Its values are evident in the way EQT operates and in how interacts each day - trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all the company does.

