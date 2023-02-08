State Street Increases Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.51MM shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA). This represents 7.27% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.13MM shares and 5.55% of the company, an increase in shares of 34.17% and an increase in total ownership of 1.72% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.47% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enanta Pharmaceuticals is $69.59. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 27.47% from its latest reported closing price of $54.59.

The projected annual revenue for Enanta Pharmaceuticals is $131MM, an increase of 59.99%. The projected annual EPS is $-6.48.

Fund Sentiment

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enanta Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ENTA is 0.1212%, a decrease of 7.5684%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 20,746K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Armistice Capital holds 2,072,000 shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,070,000 shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTA by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 1,550,000 shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,427,606 shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,287,841 shares, representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTA by 23.46% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 964,407 shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 931,291 shares, representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTA by 59.81% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 896,724 shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta's research and development efforts have produced clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research in human metapneumovirus (hMPV) and emerging coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2.

