State Street Increases Position in Embecta (EMBC.V)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.71MM shares of Embecta Corp (EMBC.V). This represents 13.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 7.59MM shares and 13.13% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.49% and an increase in total ownership of 0.37% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 790 funds or institutions reporting positions in Embecta. This is a decrease of 76 owner(s) or 8.78%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EMBC.V is 0.0866%, an increase of 24.4890%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 60,470K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Century Companies holds 5,123,105 shares

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,237,331 shares

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,450,683 shares

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,272,355 shares

Yacktman Asset Management holds 2,566,207 shares

