State Street Increases Position in Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.87MM shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA). This represents 6.46% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.85MM shares and 5.63% of the company, an increase in shares of 20.98% and an increase in total ownership of 0.83% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.78% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Easterly Government Properties is $15.73. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.78% from its latest reported closing price of $16.69.

The projected annual revenue for Easterly Government Properties is $294MM, a decrease of 0.05%. The projected annual EPS is $0.22, a decrease of 8.30%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Easterly Government Properties. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.89%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DEA is 0.1425%, a decrease of 7.4879%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 87,484K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,154,231 shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,728,449 shares, representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEA by 9.69% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,912,452 shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,750,019 shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEA by 7.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,789,000 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,709,162 shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEA by 11.12% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,771,749 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,629,811 shares, representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEA by 5.97% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 2,163,648 shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958,225 shares, representing an increase of 9.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEA by 37.22% over the last quarter.

Easterly Government Properties Declares $0.26 Dividend

Easterly Government Properties said on July 28, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.06 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 10, 2022 received the payment on August 23, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $16.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.17%, the lowest has been 3.79%, and the highest has been 7.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Easterly Government Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

