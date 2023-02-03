State Street Increases Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX). This represents 7.31% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.71MM shares and 5.48% of the company, an increase in shares of 34.42% and an increase in total ownership of 1.83% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.69% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eagle Pharmaceuticals is $39.78. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 16.69% from its latest reported closing price of $34.09.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Pharmaceuticals is $278MM, a decrease of 6.72%. The projected annual EPS is $4.51, an increase of 173.36%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 6.74%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EGRX is 0.0737%, a decrease of 11.6154%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 14,101K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,239,779 shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,437,314 shares, representing a decrease of 15.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGRX by 44.26% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 793,212 shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 917,279 shares, representing a decrease of 15.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGRX by 44.28% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 781,655 shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 780,506 shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGRX by 39.56% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 626,219 shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 393,113 shares, representing an increase of 37.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGRX by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 467,857 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464,292 shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGRX by 35.79% over the last quarter.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients' lives. Eagle's commercialized products include RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, and its oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states.

