State Street Increases Position in Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.99MM shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX). This represents 7.83% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.25MM shares and 5.21% of the company, an increase in shares of 60.00% and an increase in total ownership of 2.62% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.91% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dynavax Technologies is $23.66. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 110.91% from its latest reported closing price of $11.22.

The projected annual revenue for Dynavax Technologies is $310MM, a decrease of 57.69%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynavax Technologies. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 10.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVAX is 0.14%, a decrease of 18.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 125,890K shares. The put/call ratio of DVAX is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Federated Hermes holds 12,615K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,023K shares, representing a decrease of 27.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 29.68% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,607K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,201K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 11.67% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 6,572K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,869K shares, representing a decrease of 19.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 29.27% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 6,518K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,980K shares, representing an increase of 23.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Chicago Capital holds 5,855K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,810K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Dynavax Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, pertussis and universal influenza.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.