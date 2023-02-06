State Street Increases Position in Duke Energy (DUK)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 44.04MM shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK). This represents 5.72% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 39.41MM shares and 5.13% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.75% and an increase in total ownership of 0.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.62% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Duke Energy is $108.25. The forecasts range from a low of $91.91 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.62% from its latest reported closing price of $100.58.

The projected annual revenue for Duke Energy is $28,035MM, an increase of 1.57%. The projected annual EPS is $5.72, an increase of 15.25%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duke Energy. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.34%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DUK is 0.4071%, a decrease of 4.4219%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 555,520K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 34,057,051 shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,218,290 shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 87.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,991,681 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,661,475 shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 8.24% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 20,096,280 shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,540,059 shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 85.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,454,619 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,039,594 shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 8.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,211,471 shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,860,921 shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Duke Energy Declares $1.00 Dividend

Duke Energy said on January 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.02 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

At the current share price of $100.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.17%, the lowest has been 3.45%, and the highest has been 5.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.79. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Duke Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Duke Energy, a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit. Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states - North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states - North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects. Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 'World's Most Admired Companies' list, and Forbes' 2019 'America's Best Employers' list.

