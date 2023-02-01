State Street Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.04MM shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR). This represents 6.97% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.72MM shares and 6.24% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.73% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.44% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Digital Realty Trust is $126.58. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.44% from its latest reported closing price of $114.62.

The projected annual revenue for Digital Realty Trust is $5,109MM, an increase of 13.21%. The projected annual EPS is $1.23, a decrease of 74.93%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1722 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.15%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DLR is 0.4722%, a decrease of 4.3140%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 316,518K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 21,480,318 shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,139,252 shares, representing an increase of 20.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 9.06% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,282,922 shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,421,044 shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 9.87% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 10,077,039 shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,068,308 shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 9.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,569,439 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,380,898 shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 18.58% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,622,990 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,553,251 shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR by 19.28% over the last quarter.

Digital Realty Trust Declares $1.22 Dividend

Digital Realty Trust said on November 29, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share ($4.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.22 per share.

At the current share price of $114.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.26%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.49%, the lowest has been 2.65%, and the highest has been 5.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.97. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Digital Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 290 facilities in 49 metros across 24 countries on six continents.

