State Street Increases Position in Cousins Properties (CUZ)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.39MM shares of Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ). This represents 5.54% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 13, 2020 they reported 7.01MM shares and 4.78% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.72% and an increase in total ownership of 0.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.27% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cousins Properties is $29.58. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 5.27% from its latest reported closing price of $28.10.

The projected annual revenue for Cousins Properties is $812MM, an increase of 6.62%. The projected annual EPS is $0.53, a decrease of 74.68%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 703 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cousins Properties. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CUZ is 0.2038%, a decrease of 14.5203%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 176,291K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 11,073,941 shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,077,172 shares, representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 59.45% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 9,296,813 shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,748,679 shares, representing an increase of 27.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 25.36% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 8,695,417 shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,929,185 shares, representing an increase of 8.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 3.21% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,744,295 shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,820,194 shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,093,900 shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,832,088 shares, representing a decrease of 14.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 27.03% over the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Declares $0.32 Dividend

Cousins Properties said on December 19, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 3, 2023 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $28.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.56%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.48%, the lowest has been 2.62%, and the highest has been 5.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.69 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Cousins Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

