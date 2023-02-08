State Street Increases Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.79MM shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC). This represents 6.04% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.98MM shares and 5.33% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.50% and an increase in total ownership of 0.71% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.74% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corporate Office Properties Trust is $30.79. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.74% from its latest reported closing price of $26.83.

The projected annual revenue for Corporate Office Properties Trust is $627MM, a decrease of 16.61%. The projected annual EPS is $1.11, a decrease of 8.74%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 625 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corporate Office Properties Trust. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.40%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OFC is 0.1920%, an increase of 2.1400%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 138,146K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 7,062,951 shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,095,643 shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 5,387,050 shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,314,945 shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 9.34% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,098,763 shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,151,638 shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 12.84% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,539,787 shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,728,268 shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 34.17% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 4,443,297 shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,432,529 shares, representing an increase of 45.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 94.73% over the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Declares $0.28 Dividend

Corporate Office Properties Trust said on November 10, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $26.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.10%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.11%, the lowest has been 3.60%, and the highest has been 6.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.91. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ('IT') related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions ('Defense/IT Locations'). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ('Regional Office Properties'). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

