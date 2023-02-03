State Street Increases Position in Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.54MM shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT). This represents 6.07% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.35MM shares and 5.39% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.17% and an increase in total ownership of 0.68% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.72% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Community Healthcare Trust is $42.16. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.72% from its latest reported closing price of $43.34.

The projected annual revenue for Community Healthcare Trust is $112MM, an increase of 17.43%. The projected annual EPS is $1.12, an increase of 31.01%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Healthcare Trust. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CHCT is 0.1149%, a decrease of 9.0039%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 24,920K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,716,650 shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,644,008 shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHCT by 4.15% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,222,385 shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,223,881 shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHCT by 2.12% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,078,200 shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092,749 shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHCT by 5.55% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,052,847 shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 726,878 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 709,058 shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHCT by 3.35% over the last quarter.

Community Healthcare Trust Declares $0.44 Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust said on October 27, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.78 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 9, 2022 received the payment on November 25, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $43.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.11%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.42%, the lowest has been 3.27%, and the highest has been 6.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.86 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.97. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Community Healthcare Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in its target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $735.4 millionin 141 real estate properties as of December 31, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 3.1 million square feet.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.