State Street Increases Position in Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.79MM shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS). This represents 8.72% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.82MM shares and 4.98% of the company, an increase in shares of 77.59% and an increase in total ownership of 3.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.06% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coherus Biosciences is $18.10. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 102.06% from its latest reported closing price of $8.96.

The projected annual revenue for Coherus Biosciences is $425MM, an increase of 77.89%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.26.

Fund Sentiment

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherus Biosciences. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 5.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CHRS is 0.0983%, an increase of 8.3418%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 90,916K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 7,381,116 shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 6,125,245 shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,486,231 shares, representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 29.22% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,106,861 shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,675,449 shares, representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 51.40% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,720,030 shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,481,944 shares, representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 41.87% over the last quarter.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 3,036,076 shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coherus Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients' lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system.

