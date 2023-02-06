State Street Increases Position in CNX Resources (CNX)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.99MM shares of CNX Resources Corp (CNX). This represents 6.65% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 11.27MM shares and 5.34% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.38% and an increase in total ownership of 1.31% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.71% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for CNX Resources is $21.93. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 34.71% from its latest reported closing price of $16.28.

The projected annual revenue for CNX Resources is $2,130MM, a decrease of 45.73%. The projected annual EPS is $2.86.

Fund Sentiment

There are 700 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNX Resources. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CNX is 0.2237%, an increase of 1.2068%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.27% to 211,222K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Southeastern Asset Management holds 15,175,463 shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,809,177 shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 6,542,485 shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,610,489 shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 62.12% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,565,234 shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,608,613 shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 5.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,410,375 shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,592,882 shares, representing an increase of 15.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 15.85% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 5,229,346 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,842,812 shares, representing an increase of 7.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 10.36% over the last quarter.

CNX Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CNX Resources Corporation is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. With the benefit of a more than 150-year legacy and a substantial asset base amassed over many generations, the company deploys a strategy focused on responsibly developing its resources in order to create long term per share value for its shareholders, employees, and the communities where it operates. As of December 31, 2020, CNX had 9.55 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index.

