State Street Increases Position in CMS Energy (CMS)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.51MM shares of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS). This represents 5.69% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 14.75MM shares and 5.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.97% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.84% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CMS Energy is $69.55. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 10.84% from its latest reported closing price of $62.75.

The projected annual revenue for CMS Energy is $7,940MM, a decrease of 7.63%. The projected annual EPS is $3.14, an increase of 10.27%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1395 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMS Energy. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CMS is 0.3022%, a decrease of 2.8698%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 330,217K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 17,963,031 shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,252,772 shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 1.70% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,584,093 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,852,247 shares, representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 9.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,657,506 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,539,123 shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 8.81% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,675,514 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,678,248 shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 9.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,581,841 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,421,742 shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 8.55% over the last quarter.

CMS Energy Declares $0.46 Dividend

CMS Energy said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of $62.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 2.37%, and the highest has been 3.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.60 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.68. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

CMS Energy Background Information

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy , providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

