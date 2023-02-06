State Street Increases Position in Clorox (CLX)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.84MM shares of Clorox Co (CLX). This represents 7.17% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 8.24MM shares and 6.71% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.32% and an increase in total ownership of 0.46% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.99% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clorox is $139.30. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $170.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.99% from its latest reported closing price of $154.77.

The projected annual revenue for Clorox is $7,136MM, an increase of 1.00%. The projected annual EPS is $4.23, an increase of 19.92%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1726 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clorox. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 1.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CLX is 0.2101%, an increase of 5.8228%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 106,324K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,678,625 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,627,511 shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 3,619,336 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,557,161 shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 2.40% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,837,666 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,833,095 shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 4.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,791,994 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,724,529 shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 3.50% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,553,250 shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,511,890 shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Clorox Declares $1.18 Dividend

Clorox said on November 15, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share ($4.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 24, 2023 will receive the payment on February 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.18 per share.

At the current share price of $154.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.68%, the lowest has been 1.90%, and the highest has been 3.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Clorox Background Information

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

