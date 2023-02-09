State Street Increases Position in Century Aluminum (CENX)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.43MM shares of Century Aluminum Co (CENX). This represents 7.04% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.01MM shares and 6.67% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.37% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.52% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Century Aluminum is $9.52. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.52% from its latest reported closing price of $10.76.

The projected annual revenue for Century Aluminum is $2,259MM, a decrease of 22.28%. The projected annual EPS is $1.29, a decrease of 23.87%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Aluminum. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CENX is 0.04%, a decrease of 22.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.97% to 55,861K shares. The put/call ratio of CENX is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

XME - SPDR Metals & Mining ETF holds 6,575K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,781K shares, representing a decrease of 33.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 30.73% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,758K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,568K shares, representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 23.42% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,487K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,521K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 37.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,665K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares, representing an increase of 13.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 13.91% over the last quarter.

IFRA - iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF holds 1,337K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 903K shares, representing an increase of 32.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 21.46% over the last quarter.

Century Aluminum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Century Aluminum Company owns primary aluminum capacity in the United States and Iceland. Century's corporate offices are located in Chicago, IL.

