State Street Increases Position in Centerspace (CSR)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of Centerspace (CSR). This represents 6.57% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 5.38% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.99% and an increase in total ownership of 1.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.04% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Centerspace is $74.31. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.04% from its latest reported closing price of $70.08.

The projected annual revenue for Centerspace is $276MM, an increase of 11.72%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.12.

Fund Sentiment

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centerspace. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 6.90%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CSR is 0.1194%, a decrease of 15.2096%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 14,445K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,125,323 shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072,786 shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 12.11% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 927,825 shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 944,450 shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 14.23% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 696,490 shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 689,531 shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 487,316 shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 536,337 shares, representing a decrease of 10.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 480,084 shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497,664 shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 84.52% over the last quarter.

Centerspace Declares $0.73 Dividend

Centerspace said on September 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share ($2.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2022 received the payment on October 11, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.73 per share.

At the current share price of $70.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.16%, the lowest has been 2.64%, and the highest has been 5.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Centerspace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 79 apartment communities consisting of 14,275 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

