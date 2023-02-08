State Street Increases Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.87MM shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX). This represents 7.57% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 5.05MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 55.88% and an increase in total ownership of 2.67% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.22% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is $20.30. The forecasts range from a low of $15.66 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 25.22% from its latest reported closing price of $16.21.

The projected annual revenue for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is $253MM, an increase of 32.05%. The projected annual EPS is $0.90, an increase of 37.85%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 17.83%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CPRX is 0.1930%, an increase of 14.2043%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.88% to 94,963K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,925,167 shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 4,896,000 shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 4,437,239 shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,504,265 shares, representing an increase of 21.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 132.02% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,394,489 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,029,677 shares, representing a decrease of 18.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 67.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,710,968 shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,710,113 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 90.84% over the last quarter.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis (MuSK-MG) and other neurological and neuromuscular disorders. Catalyst's New Drug Application for Firdapse® (amifampridine) 10 mg tablets for the treatment of adults with LEMS was approved in 2018 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ('FDA'), and Firdapse is now commercially available in the United States. Further, Canada's national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, recently approved the use of Firdapse® (amifampridine) for the treatment of patients in Canada with LEMS.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.